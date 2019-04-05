|
George Lamar Addison
Tallahassee - George Lamar Addison, 89, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 2. He was born September 22, 1929 in Loughman, Florida to George and Doratea Addison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and his wife and the love of his life, Dorothy.
Survivors include his daughter Brenda Addison of Tallahassee; his son Richard Addison and wife Pam of Tallahassee; and other family members and friends.
He served 6 years in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He then entered the University of Florida, became a lifelong Gator and graduated in 1958 with a degree in accounting. He was proud that, as a high school dropout, he obtained his college degree. After graduating, he worked with the Florida Department of Transportation in Gainesville, then transferred to the main office in Tallahassee in 1964. He worked 36 years with FDOT before retiring in 1994.
He enjoyed traveling extensively. On a cruise to Alaska, he said he almost cried when seeing the bears feeding on salmon. He also attended many Gator and Seminole football games with his son (Gator) and his daughter (Seminole). He was a computer whiz and liked to talk and keep up with current events.
He believed he had a guardian angel which watched over him and guided him through life. He was a kind, generous, and caring man who never met a stranger.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 3-4:30 on Saturday, April 6 at Cully's MeadowWood, 1737 Riggins Road. A private internment will be on Sunday, April 7 at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 5, 2019