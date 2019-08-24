Services
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Concord AME Church
Deacon George Leland

Deacon George Leland Obituary
Deacon George Leland

Banning, California - Deacon George Leland Sr. passed away on August 14, 2019. Service will be TODAY, 11 AM, Saturday August 24 at Concord AME Church with interment in the church cemetery. He is survived by his daughters, Annie Leland Williams, Mozell Leland and Chiquita Leland Postell; son, Samuel Leland; brothers, Paul Leland (Connie), Frank Leland, Judge Leland (Betty), Jack Leland (Donna) and Elijah Leland; sisters, Willie Mae Leland Hall, Gracie D.Leland, Katie L.Leland and Mable Leland Harrell. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019
