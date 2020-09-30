George R. Harper Jr.
George R. Harper, Jr., 61, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM until sunset at 378 East Bark Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32305.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy; son: George III; his mother: Mary; sisters: Deborah and Jacqueline; brothers: Leroy and Russell; two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and lots of friends.
Services Entrusted to:
Reed & Hall Mortuary, 116 W. Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351, (850) 627-5700 www.reedhallmortuary.com