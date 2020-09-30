1/1
George R. Harper Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George R. Harper Jr.

George R. Harper, Jr., 61, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM until sunset at 378 East Bark Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32305.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy; son: George III; his mother: Mary; sisters: Deborah and Jacqueline; brothers: Leroy and Russell; two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and lots of friends.

Services Entrusted to:

Reed & Hall Mortuary, 116 W. Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351, (850) 627-5700

www.reedhallmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed & Hall Mortuary
116 W Jefferson St.
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-5700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed & Hall Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved