George Robert Galloway II
Tallahassee - George Robert Galloway, II, a Ret. SGM with the United States Army and Ret. Administrative Director for Talquin Electric Cooperative of Tallahassee, FL, passed away at the age of 84 on September 6, 2019.
George was born in Selma, NC to George Robert Galloway and Elizabeth Claire Nash Galloway on August 11, 1935.
George is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 43 years, Shirley Louise Ezzell Galloway; and his sister, Elizabeth Jane Edgerton.
George is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dora Jane Taylor Galloway; children: Deborah Niswonger, Margaret Vetter, George Galloway Jr., Richard Galloway, Edward Galloway; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , https://www.michaeljfox.org
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019