Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Galloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Robert Galloway Ii


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Robert Galloway Ii Obituary
George Robert Galloway II

Tallahassee - George Robert Galloway, II, a Ret. SGM with the United States Army and Ret. Administrative Director for Talquin Electric Cooperative of Tallahassee, FL, passed away at the age of 84 on September 6, 2019.

George was born in Selma, NC to George Robert Galloway and Elizabeth Claire Nash Galloway on August 11, 1935.

George is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 43 years, Shirley Louise Ezzell Galloway; and his sister, Elizabeth Jane Edgerton.

George is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dora Jane Taylor Galloway; children: Deborah Niswonger, Margaret Vetter, George Galloway Jr., Richard Galloway, Edward Galloway; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , https://www.michaeljfox.org
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now