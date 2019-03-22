Services
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-5700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Truth Gatherers Dream Center Church
1317 High Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Toomes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Toomes Iii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Toomes Iii Obituary
George Toomes III

Tallahassee - George Toomes III, 69, transitioned on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee Florida. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Truth Gatherers Dream Center Church, 1317 High Road, Tallahassee Florida. Burial will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, Tallahassee, Florida. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 6:00 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Reed & Hall Mortuary.

George Toomes III is survived by his wife Sandra Sims Toomes and other sorrowing relatives and friends.

Services Entrusted to: Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700 www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now