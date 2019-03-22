|
George Toomes III
Tallahassee - George Toomes III, 69, transitioned on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee Florida. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Truth Gatherers Dream Center Church, 1317 High Road, Tallahassee Florida. Burial will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, Tallahassee, Florida. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 6:00 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
George Toomes III is survived by his wife Sandra Sims Toomes and other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Services Entrusted to: Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700 www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019