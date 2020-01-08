Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St.Matthew P. B. Church
George W. Kirby Sr. Obituary
George W. Kirby, Sr.

Havana - Mr. George W. Kirby, Sr, 95 years of age, of Havana, FL departed this life on Tuesday, January 07, 2020 in Monticello, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: three sons, George W. Kirby, Jr.(Shelly), Dayton, Ohio, John M. Kirby, Tallahassee, FL, Henry L. Kirby(Gwendolyn), Havana, FL, two daughters, Eddie Ruth Kirby-Bland, Margaret A. Harmon(Herbert), both of Tallahassee, FL, 22 grands; 34 great grands. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St.Matthew P. B. Church with burial at the Church's Cemetery on the Post Plant Rd., Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Kirby family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
