|
|
George W. Kirby
Columbus, OH - Mr.George W. Kirby, Jr., the eldest son of the late George W. Kirby, Sr. and Eddie Ruth Kirby, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was 77 years old. Mr. Kirby was a retired Vice President of Operations at Benchmark Manufacturing (Modular Homes) Company in Dayton, Ohio. He served in that position for over twenty-five years.
He is survived by his wife, Shelly Barker Kirby, of Dayton, Ohio; three daughters, Sharon (James) Rittman of Cary, North Carolina; Felicia Monroe of Columbus, Ohio and Wynette (Jeffrey) Kirby-Brown of Midway, FL; one son, George Kirby III of Tallahassee, FL; two brothers: Henry (Gwendolyn) Kirby of Havana, FL, and John Kirby of Tallahassee, FL: two sisters: Margaret (Herbert) Harmon and Eddie Bland, all of Tallahassee, FL, as well four grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and dear friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. The Rev. Lloyd D. Hayes is the pastor. Viewing will be from 9:00 am thru 11:00 am on Saturday as well.
The House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406 is entrusted with funeral arrangements. Condolences and other acts of kindness may be forwarded to the aforementioned address. The telephone number is: 1-(937) 274-1693. Fax number is: 1-(937) 274-3925.
The Kirby family in Havana, FL is being assisted with local notifications by Williams Funeral Home, 1555 Pat Thomas Parkway, Quincy, FL 32351. Telephone #: (850) 875-4849.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020