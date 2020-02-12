Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church
4200 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church
4200 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Kirby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Kirby Obituary
George W. Kirby

Columbus, OH - Mr.George W. Kirby, Jr., the eldest son of the late George W. Kirby, Sr. and Eddie Ruth Kirby, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was 77 years old. Mr. Kirby was a retired Vice President of Operations at Benchmark Manufacturing (Modular Homes) Company in Dayton, Ohio. He served in that position for over twenty-five years.

He is survived by his wife, Shelly Barker Kirby, of Dayton, Ohio; three daughters, Sharon (James) Rittman of Cary, North Carolina; Felicia Monroe of Columbus, Ohio and Wynette (Jeffrey) Kirby-Brown of Midway, FL; one son, George Kirby III of Tallahassee, FL; two brothers: Henry (Gwendolyn) Kirby of Havana, FL, and John Kirby of Tallahassee, FL: two sisters: Margaret (Herbert) Harmon and Eddie Bland, all of Tallahassee, FL, as well four grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. The Rev. Lloyd D. Hayes is the pastor. Viewing will be from 9:00 am thru 11:00 am on Saturday as well.

The House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406 is entrusted with funeral arrangements. Condolences and other acts of kindness may be forwarded to the aforementioned address. The telephone number is: 1-(937) 274-1693. Fax number is: 1-(937) 274-3925.

The Kirby family in Havana, FL is being assisted with local notifications by Williams Funeral Home, 1555 Pat Thomas Parkway, Quincy, FL 32351. Telephone #: (850) 875-4849.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -