Fairchild Funeral Home
2380 Centerville Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 386-8686
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fairchild Funeral Home
2380 Centerville Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairchild Funeral Home
2380 Centerville Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
George Wilder Williams, Jr.

Tallahassee - George Wilder Williams, Jr., 76, died Thursday, April 25, 2019. There will be a visitation Tuesday, April 30, from 10am to 12pm with a Memorial Service following at 12 pm, at Fairchild Funeral Home, 2380 Centerville Rd. George was born in Tampa, FL. on April 1, 1943 and lived most of his life in Tallahassee, FL. He graduated from the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science Degree, and worked for over 30 years as a Senior Auditor in the Florida State Auditors Office. He was active for many years in the Lions Club and served as President. He recently joined the FSU University Club and enjoyed spending evenings there with friends. He was a member of Canopy Road Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time at Mexico Beach with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bobbie Ivey Williams and his parents, George Wilder Williams Sr. and Dorothy Bailey Meuret and Roy Edwin Meuret. His father George Sr. was killed in action during WWII.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Jo Ford and brother-in-law David A Ford, of Mexico Beach, FL. He was blessed to also have a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019
