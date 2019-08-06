|
|
George Willson
Tallahassee - George William Willson, 68, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 from Myeloma and Leukemia. After growing up on East coast AF Bases, his family moved to Orlando while he was in high school. Thus began his love of Florida's natural beauty, and his life's work to protect over 1,000,000 acres of Florida's special places (from the Keys to the Panhandle), during his career with DNR, DEP, The Nature Conservancy, the St. Joe Company, The Conservation Fund, and Willson Consulting.
George is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lynne, their children and spouses, Ashley Willson Brown (Doug) of Hood River, Oregon, and Michael (Alyssa) of Tallahassee, and the crowning joys during the course of his illness, grandchildren Nolan Brown (4), and twins Sam and Cait Willson, (2).
For service details, donation suggestions, and further bio info, please visit his online life tribute page at https://www.lifesongfunerals.com/obituaries/George-Willson-2/#!/Obituary
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019