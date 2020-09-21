1/1
George Yount
1947 - 2020
George Yount

Tallahassee - George Yount, 72, of Tallahassee, owner of Yount's Concrete, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation is Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:30 until 7:30 PM at Abbey Funeral Home. The funeral is 2:00 PM Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Abbey Funeral Home. Interment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family is requesting you to dress casual.

In keeping with the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. The online guestbook and live stream funeral can be found at www.abbeyfh.com.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
