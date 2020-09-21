George Yount
Tallahassee - George Yount, 72, of Tallahassee, owner of Yount's Concrete, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:30 until 7:30 PM at Abbey Funeral Home. The funeral is 2:00 PM Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Abbey Funeral Home. Interment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family is requesting you to dress casual.
In keeping with the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. The online guestbook and live stream funeral can be found at www.abbeyfh.com
