Georgia Hatfield Carnley
Tallahassee - Georgia Hatfield Carnley, 89, passed away Friday morning, November 29, 2019, at Big Bend Hospice. She was born January 28, 1930, to George and Rossie Mae Hatfield in Eufaula, AL, one of 11 children. She met her wonderful husband, Fellis Carnley, in Eufaula, AL and married on Christmas Day, 1953.
Fellis and Georgia moved to Tallahassee in 1963, where her husband, Fellis, started his career with WCTV. Her introduction to the political world was in 1980 when the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce asked her to answer phones for the Lobbyist they provided service for on the Capitol 4th floor.
A five year stint as a Receptionist for the Florida Chamber of Commerce followed.
In 1987, she became Receptionist in the Executive Office for Governor Martinez. She then continued as Receptionist for Governor Chiles, Governor MacKay and Governor Jeb Bush. This was her true calling and many still say today that the Governor's office is not the same without her. With her Southern drawl and easy smile she made a comforting first impression on people that visited the Capitol. In 2003 she retired to be the caregiver for her late husband, Fellis.
She was a member of the Welcome Wagon, Tallahassee Garden Club and an avid Bridge player. She was a member of Bradfordville First Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School Class.
Georgia was preceded in death by her father, George Washington Hatfield; her step-father, Claus Severin Stensland; her mother, Rossie Mae Stensland; her husband, Fellis J. Carnley; and son-in-law, Nathan P. Stanley. She is survived by her son, Robert E. (Bob) Carnley (Margaret Hanna Stenglein) and daughter Kathryn K. Carnley-Stanley; two sisters, Julia H. Doss (Lee) and Kim S. Olive (John Ed); two brothers, Emil C. Stensland (Stevie), Chuck L. Stensland (Adrienne) and numerous nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.
The funeral will be at Abbey Funeral Home Chapel, 4037 N. Monroe Street, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 1:00pm with entombment immediately following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Please join the family for the Celebration of her Life following the funeral, 2:30 to 4:30pm, at the Holiday Inn & Suites North, 2725 Graves Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32303. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL, 32308.
Her family would like to express gratitude to Big Bend Hospice for their steadfast guidance thru her journey and Dr. Ronny Raines, Pastor of Bradfordville Baptist Church. Many thanks are given to Right at Home for their long term Caregivers: Loreatha Jefferson, Shi Keriya Davis, Star Wilson, Jessica Dunlap and Mikhala Jamison.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019