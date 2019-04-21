Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church
Resources
Georgia Haynes Warner


1926 - 2019
Georgia Haynes Warner Obituary
Georgia Haynes Warner

Tallahassee - Georgia Haynes Warner, 92, of Tallahassee, FL passed away on April 18, 2019 seven days shy of her 93rd birthday.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Carl Ray Warner, Jr and seven brothers and sisters. Survived by her five children Linda Collier, Nina Dee (George), Ronnie Warner (Janet), Danny Warner (Debi), and Wayne Warner (Joyce); 39 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Her life centered around family and service to her church. She was a member of Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She will be greatly missed by all that loved her.

Viewing at Beggs Funeral Home on Apalachee Parkway April 22 from 6-8pm. Services at Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church April 23 at 10 am. Burial following at Mount Olive Church of Christ in Live Oak, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
