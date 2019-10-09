Services
Tallahassee - Mr. Gerad Mariney "Water Man" of Tallahassee, FL entered into thy masters Joy Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Mariney will take place Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00PM from True Light Ministries, 1101 Joe Louis Street Tallahassee, FL. Pastor Jacqueline Kennerly Eulogist. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at True Light Ministries from 5:00-7:00PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1015 Delaware Street Tallahassee, FL at 1:00PM to form the cortege.

Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
