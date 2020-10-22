1/1
Gerald Allan Waldron
1950 - 2020
Gerald Allan Waldron

Tallahassee - Tallahassee, FL Gerald Allan Waldron, age 70, passed away into the arms of Jesus Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Allan was born in Camilla, GA to Martin Oliver Waldron and Nellie Hunt Waldron. He is survived by his wife Alba Louise Waldron, son Christopher Waldron, brother Lynn Waldron, Billy and Barbara Beggs, Mary Carol Gonzalez, Barbara Griffin, Helen Gunn, Susan Johnson, Doug and Martin Pitts.

He retired in 2003 as Director of Auditing after 32 years of employment with the State of Florida.

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the

Blessed Sacrament Church, 624 Miccosukee Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 which will be followed by a funeral service 11:00 a.m. in the same location.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
