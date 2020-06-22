Gerald B. Tolar
1939 - 2020
Gerald B. Tolar

Quincy -

Gerald B. Tolar of Quincy passed away on June 18th. He was born in Columbus, GA on August 23, 1939 to Cecil and Connie Tolar. They moved to Quincy when he was a child, and he lived most of his life in Quincy with his wife of 60 years, Gloria B. Tolar. His is survived by his wife and two daughters, Angela T. Parrish (David) and Vicki T. Warren (Landon), two granddaughters, two grandsons, and five great grandchildren; his brother, Dan Tolar, and two nephews. He is predeceased by his son Franklin Brent Tolar.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 9:30-11:00 AM at Grace Baptist Church. There will be a private family service following the visitation.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., (850) 627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.

(CDC guidelines will be observed.)




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Our deepest symphaty and condolences!!
Joyce Holland
Friend
