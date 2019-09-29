Services
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
(850) 539-4300
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
More Obituaries for Gerald Goff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Goff


1942 - 2019
Gerald Goff Obituary
Gerald Goff

Sargent - First Sergeant (Ret.) Gerald D. Goff, 76, of Sargent, Texas passed away September 19, 2019 at his residence.

The funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Tallahassee National Cemetery with full Military Honors. The family request contributions to the in lieu of flowers.

Gerald was born November 13, 1942 in Jacksonville, FL. He was enlisted in the US Army. He served from December 22, 1967 to August 31, 1987, for 22 years, 2 months, and 5 days before retiring at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. He was an E8 Master Sergeant and received the Vietnam Service Medal as well as the National Defense Medal. Gerald was the commander of the ( D.A.V).

"Sarge" was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Virginia Wise and Joseph Levin Goff and Red Billy Ray Goff, his English hound. He is survived by his boxer bulldog (Colt), his two sisters, Nancy L. Lowe of Havana, FL and Shirley Collins Ramirez of Perry, FL, his best friend Edith Goff of Lampasas, TX, and a host of nieces and nephews. Also his many speacial friends in Sargent, TX.

Fond memories and condolences for Gerald may be left at www.faithfuneralhome.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Faith Funeral Home and Crematory, 6972 Florida/Georgia Highway, Havana, FL 32333 (850-539-4300)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019
