Gerald "Jerry" Schluck
Tallahassee - Gerald Joseph "Jerry" Schluck, 85, of Tallahassee, passed away November 11, 2020.
Jerry was born in Minneapolis, MN, on December 7, 1934, to Maurice Schluck and Myrtle Carlstedt. He is an Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. He later graduated from the University of Minnesota with a PhD in Statistics; and was a FSU faculty member until 1975 when they adopted the 2nd of five children. Through his love of the outdoors, and while staying home to raise his children, farming became his passion. Always there to support his wife and family, he also impacted the lives of countless others as he could strike up a conversation with anyone. Through his jolly humor and sharp whit he shared a lifetime of stories about his amazing adventures and world travels.
In addition to being a long time attendee of First Presbyterian Inquirer's class he was an avid reader, chess player and lover of classical music.
Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Joy Schluck; and his parents, Maurice Schluck and Myrtle Carlstedt.
He is survived by his children, David Schluck (Glenna), Laura Berlin, Andrew Schluck, Richard Schluck, and Mary Schluck; grandchildren, Dathan Berlin, Jason Schluck, Zech Schluck, Alex Schluck; great-grandchildren, Olivia Joy Schluck and Layla Ann Schluck; sister, Joan Cameron(Minneapolis); and a host of beloved nieces and nephews
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.