Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion AME Church,
Havana, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Norwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Norwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine Norwood Obituary
Geraldine Norwood

Crawfordville - Geraldine Duncan Norwood, 68, passed at home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion AME Church, Havana, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Havana native, she was a 1969 graduate of Havana Northside High School and a member of Mt. Zion. She attended TCC and was retired from the Florida Dept. of Children and Families. Cherishing precious memories are her husband, Willie Norwood; sons, Torrevio (Glenda) Duncan and Darius (Natasha) Norwood; mother, Mrs. Merdis C. Duncan; four grandchildren; aunt, Mrs. Ethel Smith and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now