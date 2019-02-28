|
Geraldine Norwood
Crawfordville - Geraldine Duncan Norwood, 68, passed at home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion AME Church, Havana, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Havana native, she was a 1969 graduate of Havana Northside High School and a member of Mt. Zion. She attended TCC and was retired from the Florida Dept. of Children and Families. Cherishing precious memories are her husband, Willie Norwood; sons, Torrevio (Glenda) Duncan and Darius (Natasha) Norwood; mother, Mrs. Merdis C. Duncan; four grandchildren; aunt, Mrs. Ethel Smith and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019