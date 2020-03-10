Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Geraldine Respass Obituary
Geraldine Respass

Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Geraldine King Respass, 85, of Tallahassee and New York City passed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Memorial services are 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY. Mrs. Respass had been a social worker for the City of New York for over 25 years. She spent the next 12 years as a professional opera singer, having performed with the Berlin Singers and in the musical, "Porky & Bess". Locally, she was a member of Bethel AME Church. Cherishing her love and legacy are her daughter, Rita Respass (Anthony) Brown; sons: Ra Maa Nu Amen Bey (Debra) Respass and Harold L. Respass; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Respass.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
