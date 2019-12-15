|
Geraldline H. Eubanks
Tallahassee - Geraldine Eubanks, age 101, entered into rest December 13, 2019. Geraldine was born in Shady Grove, Florida and was a resident of Tallahassee since the age of five. She was retired from the State of Florida, Dept. of Commerce. Geraldine was a member of First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Emmett Eubanks and son Charles R. Eubanks. Survivors include her daughter, Jeannine Turner; daughter-in-law Camille Eubanks; two half-brothers Samuel Perry (Shirley) Henderson, Randall (Betty) Henderson; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 18th from 12 until 1:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home with funeral services in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019