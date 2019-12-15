Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldline Eubanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldline H. Eubanks


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldline H. Eubanks Obituary
Geraldline H. Eubanks

Tallahassee - Geraldine Eubanks, age 101, entered into rest December 13, 2019. Geraldine was born in Shady Grove, Florida and was a resident of Tallahassee since the age of five. She was retired from the State of Florida, Dept. of Commerce. Geraldine was a member of First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Emmett Eubanks and son Charles R. Eubanks. Survivors include her daughter, Jeannine Turner; daughter-in-law Camille Eubanks; two half-brothers Samuel Perry (Shirley) Henderson, Randall (Betty) Henderson; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 18th from 12 until 1:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home with funeral services in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -