Geroge Hatcher, Sr.
Havana - George Hatcher, Sr., 71, passed away at home on Thurs. Nov. 14, 2019 in Havana, FL. He answered the call of his Heavenly Father.
Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Sat. Nov. 23, 2019 at New Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 6745 Fairbanks Ferry Road with burial at the church cemetery both in Havana, FL.
He confessed Christ as his "Lord and Savior". He was employed by the Life of Georgia Insurance Agency and he worked as store manager for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits until his retirement.
He leaves to cherish a devoted and loving wife, Olivia Hatcher of 45 years; his loving children, Denessa Hatcher, George Hatcher, Jr., Toriano Hatcher (Niah), Terrance Hatcher, and Olivia Maxie (Frederick) all of Tallahassee, FL; brother, Paul Hatcher, Sr. (Elizabeth) of Havana, FL; sisters, Erma Lou Jackson of Rochester, NY, and Pearl Lee Jackson of Quincy, FL; seventeen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice Alexander and Ruby Harris; three brothers, Robert McGriff, Perry McGriff, and Earnest Hatcher, Jr and parents, Pecola Bush and Earnest Hatcher, Sr.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019