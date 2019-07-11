|
Gertrude Merriweather
Tallahassee - Gertrude Eugenia Merriweather, age 89, a retired high school English and Music teacher from the State of Alabama School System, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Riverchase Health and Rehabilitation Center in Quincy, Florida.
Mrs. Merriweather was preceded in death by her daughter, Faye La Fonda Reams Linebarger. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted daughter, Dr. R. Renee Reams of Tallahassee, FL; one granddaughter, Lucretia Michelle Linebarger of Los Angeles, CA, a host of cousins, beloved friends and loved ones.
Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (located at Woodward & Tenn Street) with burial at Southside Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019