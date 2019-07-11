Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Merriweather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Merriweather

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Merriweather Obituary
Gertrude Merriweather

Tallahassee - Gertrude Eugenia Merriweather, age 89, a retired high school English and Music teacher from the State of Alabama School System, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Riverchase Health and Rehabilitation Center in Quincy, Florida.

Mrs. Merriweather was preceded in death by her daughter, Faye La Fonda Reams Linebarger. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted daughter, Dr. R. Renee Reams of Tallahassee, FL; one granddaughter, Lucretia Michelle Linebarger of Los Angeles, CA, a host of cousins, beloved friends and loved ones.

Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (located at Woodward & Tenn Street) with burial at Southside Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now