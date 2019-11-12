Services
Avatar Cremation Service
818 U.S. Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
954-771-3131
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
Tallahassee, FL

Gilbert L. Pate transitioned from this world on November 1, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. A memorial service will be 11am Saturday November 16th at St. Paul AME Church in Tallahassee, Fl. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Alice Lindsey. Those left to cherish memories includes; his wife, Etide Pate of West Palm Beach, Fl.; father, Larry Pate of Tallahassee, Fl.; his children, Rodderick (Jennifer) Pompey of Tallahassee, Fl., Latasha Pate and Latonya Pate of Jacksonville, Fl, Gilbert Pate Jr. and Kimberly Pate of Tallahassee,, Fl.; stepchildren, Junior Durand, Jessica Durand, and Wulner Durand, all of Orlando, Fl; Eric Lee of Jacksonville, Fl; Sisters, Alicia Lindsey and Lisa Lindsey of Tallahassee, Fl., aunts, Frances Rollins and Altamese Footman of Tallahassee, Fl; a devoted nephew, Keith Washington of Tallahassee, Fl.; 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charitable organization of your choosing.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
