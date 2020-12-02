1/1
Gill Bouie
Gill Bouie

Quincy - Gill Bouie, 57, of Quincy, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy. Viewing will be from 3:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, Quincy.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Bouie, Quincy, FL; daughter, Cadedra Hodge, Midway, FL; sons, Maurice Parmer, Sr., Quincy, FL and Jermaine Gaymon, Tallahassee, FL; mother, Helen Jackson, Quincy, FL; sisters, Elaine Cotton, Shara Bouie, Shiletha Fryson , and Benita Alvarez; and brothers, Dwaron Roberson, Terrell Cotton, Brian Bouie, James Bouie, Dexter Bouie, Michael Bouie, Evan Bridges, Lester Bouie, Darrell Bouie, Eric Bouie, Derrick Bouie, and Donald Bouie.

Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the services (850-627-3700).




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
