BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Comforter Episcopal Church
Giuseppe "Pino" Balbo


1943 - 2019
Giuseppe "Pino" Balbo Obituary
Giuseppe "Pino" Balbo

Tallahassee - Giuseppe "Pino" Balbo, 76, of Tallahassee, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home with his family. The service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 28th at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church.

Pino was born June 24, 1943 to Mario and Maria Gatto Balbo. He was a professional pianist, entertaining throughout Europe and on the TSS Fairwind ship, where is met his wife Claire. He came from Italy to Tallahassee in 1985. Pino is survived by his wife Claire of 36 years; daughters Susanna Balbo, Marla Harmon (Dennis) and Kristin Smith; grandchildren Amanda Harmon, Natalie Pearson, Bridgette Smith and Dylan Smith; brother Gino Balbo and Mario Balbo, Jr. and sister Silvana Jauernig; Sister-in-law, Lois MacFarlane; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL 32308 or Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 2015 Fleischmann Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
