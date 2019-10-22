Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 AM
Simons Chapel
Collinsville, FL
Gladys Crowther Henson

Gladys Crowther Henson Obituary
Gladys Crowther Henson

Tallahassee, FL - Gladys Crowther Henson, 88, of Tallahassee, FL passed at Miracle Hill on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday at her church, Simons Chapel, Collinsville, MS, with burial in the Church Cemetery. E.E. McDonald Funeral Home (601-482-0572) Meridian, MS is assisting the family out of town. Locally, TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Henson was a Detroit Public School System retiree. After retiring, she returned to Collinsville; she and her late husband, Albert Henson became entrepreneurs and owned several businesses. Local survivors include her daughter and son-in-law (caregivers) Gladys Crowther(Rodney) Billups and numerous other children, grand and great-grandchildren, other relatives and loving friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
