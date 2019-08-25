|
|
Glenda Fletcher Hall
Fort Walton Beach - Glenda Fletcher Hall, 72, of Fort Walton Beach, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Glenda was born on October 3, 1946, to Adrian Clark Fletcher and Annie Muriel Smith Fletcher, in Quincy, FL. Glenda was raised in Greensboro, FL, and graduated from Greensboro High School in 1964 and later graduated from Florida State University in 1968.
In 1978 Glenda married the love of her life, Don Hall, and enjoyed a long and loving marriage at his side until his passing in 2010.
Glenda retired from teaching in 2002 following 32 years of teaching Kindergarten and Second Grade at Oakland Heights Elementary School and Elliott Point Elementary School.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Fort Walton Beach and taught Sunday School for many years.
She is survived by her son, Donald Hall Jr.; her sisters; Rosalyn Fletcher Fenn of Juniper, and Janet Fletcher Bridges of Juniper; a brother, Adrian Clark Fletcher Jr. (Densyl) of Lake Talquin; brother-in-law, William Eugene Vice; other survivors include nieces, Rebecca Fenn Huddleston (Stephen), Ammie Fletcher Dees (William), and Elizabeth Bridges Russell (Jonny); nephews, Walker Bridges (Kristen), Adrian Fletcher III (Jennifer), and Matthew Bridges (Meagan); and 5 great nephews Blair Bridges, Fletcher Huddleston, Hayes Fletcher, Collin Bridges, and Beau Dees; and 3 great nieces, Tallulah Huddleston, Emma Bridges, and Margot Russell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents, Adrian and Annie Muriel Fletcher; her sister, Patricia Fletcher Vice, and a nephew, Hamilton Fletcher Fenn.
The service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church, with visitation to be held starting at 10:00 AM at the church. The burial will follow the service and will be held at Beal Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach, 21 First St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019