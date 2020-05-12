|
Glenda H. Webster
Tallahassee, FL - Glenda Elaine Howard Webster, 54, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Friday, May 8, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Walker Cemetery, Crawfordville, FL. There will be no public viewing. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. Born in Tallahassee and raised in Crawfordville, Mrs. Webster had been a member of Mt. Olive P.B. Church and a food service attendant at several businesses, including Winn-Dixie, Wakulla County Schools and Wakulla Springs. Survivors include her children: Nicholas Webster and Macey Smith; siblings: Shirley, King "Bubba" and Chris (Rachel) Howard and Cathy Williams; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 12 to May 14, 2020