|
|
Glenda Jones Francis
Tallahassee - Glenda Jones Francis, 73, of Tallahassee, passed away Saturday, October, 19, 2019 following a long illness. Glenda was born and raised in Tallahassee, Florida, and was a lifelong resident apart from a couple of years she spent in California soon after graduating High School. She was a 1964 graduate of Leon High and in 1996 earned an AA degree from Tallahassee Community College.
Glenda spent most of her working life employed by various agencies of the State of Florida, including the Department of Education, the Florida Game & Fresh Water Fish Commission, and the Division of Administrative Hearings, retiring in 1998 after 30 years. Glenda then worked for the City of Tallahassee before retiring again in 2005.
Glenda was very much a people person and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed the beach and traveled as much as possible, visiting many states including Alaska.
Glenda is preceded in death by her parents, Hiram Daniel and Lucille Harper Jones; older sister and brother-in-law Sandra and Ed Finch; and older sister Fleeta Bowling.
Survivors include her husband Donald Lee Francis; daughter Kerrie Lucinda Ganey and grandson Austin Shane Ganey; sister Barbara Jones; all of Tallahassee, brother and sister-in-law Hiram Dale and Frances Jones of Auburndale; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26th at East Hill Baptist Church Chapel. The funeral service will follow at East Hill Baptist Church Chapel with the Reverend Dan Sowell officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Glenda's name be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at the following link - https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/glenda-jones-francis/
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019