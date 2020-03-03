Resources
Glenn Earl Scarborough

Tallahassee - Glenn Scarborough, 61, entered into rest February 28, 2020. Glenn was an electrician by trade. He was preceded in death by his father, Hansel Scarborough and infant brother Lee Scarborough. Survivors include his mother, Vivian B. Scarborough; sister Joni Fitzgerald and her husband Terry and nephew Kevin Glenn Fitzgerald. The family will host a Celebration of Life event on Saturday, March 7th from 12 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 3126 Sharer Road. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
