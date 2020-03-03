Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakfield Cemetery
Monticello, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Paynter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna Faye Paynter


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenna Faye Paynter Obituary
Glenna Faye Paynter

Glenna Faye Paynter died on March 1, 2020

She is survived by her sister Wanda and Ken Twombly; and her children, Ivan Lee Paynter, Helena Jo and Richard Hendry, Robert and Dorinda Paynter from Tallahassee and Kenneth and Betty Paynter from Crawfordville; 15 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in Death by her Husband Jack Paynter; Son Randy Dale Paynter and Granddaughter Jackie Powers.

There will be a graveside service at Oakfield cemetery, Monticello Florida at 11:00 am March 7, 2020

Bevis Funeral home assisted the family with arrangements
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -