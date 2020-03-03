|
|
Glenna Faye Paynter
Glenna Faye Paynter died on March 1, 2020
She is survived by her sister Wanda and Ken Twombly; and her children, Ivan Lee Paynter, Helena Jo and Richard Hendry, Robert and Dorinda Paynter from Tallahassee and Kenneth and Betty Paynter from Crawfordville; 15 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in Death by her Husband Jack Paynter; Son Randy Dale Paynter and Granddaughter Jackie Powers.
There will be a graveside service at Oakfield cemetery, Monticello Florida at 11:00 am March 7, 2020
Bevis Funeral home assisted the family with arrangements
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020