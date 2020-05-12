|
Gloria A. Ford
Tallahassee, FL - Gloria Avery Lee Ford, 75, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Shady Grove #2 P.B. Church Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Ford was a devoted homemaker, gifted seamstress and a woman of design and fashion. In 2006, she began attending Christian Heritage Church under Pastor Richard Ledford. Cherishing her love are her brother, Johnny Lee (Rosa) Lovett; nephews, Royce (Hanna) Lovett and William Walker; aunt, Margaret Hall; brother-in-law, Jeffery Young; best friend, Ann Shy; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her husband, Frank Ford, preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 12 to May 14, 2020