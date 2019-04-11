Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Chapel AME Church
Miami, FL - Gloria Ann Baker, 74, of Miami, FL passed there on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Anderson Chapel AME Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Tallahassee native, Ms. Baker had lived in Miami since the early 1970's. She was a retired bus driver and childcare provider. Cherishing precious memories are her sons, Douglas Spears and Ivory (LaShanda) Baker; nieces raised as her own, Terica (Alvin) Brewster and Yolanda (Will) Jackson; brother, Leroy (Michelle) Woodard; sisters, Josephine Livingston and Bernadine Trico; seven grand and four great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
