Gloria Ann Sapp-Arnold
Gloria Ann Sapp-Arnold

Quincy - Gloria Ann Sapp-Arnold, 61, of Quincy, Florida departed this life to be present with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm with a wake service from 5pm to 7pm at Bradwell Mortuary, Quincy, FL. Graveside funeral services will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL.

She leaves us with cherished memories and we will carry on her legacy of love, family and friendship: father, Johnnie Sapp; husband, David Arnold; children, Chassiter Johnson and Timothy Sapp; granddaughter, Courteney Sykes; step-children, Shirisia Arnold and Ronald Arnold; and siblings, Linda Donald, Betty Daniels Palmer, Lorria McGriff Hearns (Raymond), Carol McGriff, Lillie McGriff, Elaine Sapp, April Sapp, Latonia Sapp Morris, Gerome Sapp, Eddie Sapp, Deanna Sapp Phillips (Marlon), Marshae Sapp Bryant, Jarrod Sapp, and Anise Sapp Woods.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
