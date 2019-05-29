|
|
Gloria Carpenter
Tallahassee - Gloria Maxwell Carpenter, 94, of Tallahassee, passed away on May 26, 2019.
She was born in Jacksonville, Florida on February 14, 1925. She is preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Larry and Virgie; and siblings, Jewell, Gladys, Roy, Albert and Kenneth.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey; two grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 29, 2019