Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Carpenter


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Carpenter Obituary
Gloria Carpenter

Tallahassee - Gloria Maxwell Carpenter, 94, of Tallahassee, passed away on May 26, 2019.

She was born in Jacksonville, Florida on February 14, 1925. She is preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Larry and Virgie; and siblings, Jewell, Gladys, Roy, Albert and Kenneth.

Survivors include a son, Jeffrey; two grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now