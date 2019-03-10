|
|
Gloria DeMeo Henderson
Tallahassee - Gloria DeMeo Henderson of Newburgh, New York, and most recently, Tallahassee, Florida, died peacefully on March 8th, 2019, with her family around her.
Gloria was born and grew up in Newburgh, New York. She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy. She worked as a secretary in Newburgh, and together with her husband Ralph, raised her three children, Linda, Christine, and Ronald.
Gloria met her husband, Ralph Henderson, in 1946. They became engaged in March and married the following October. A beautiful love story began and lasted 71 years. Their love for each other, for their family, and their love for life, travel, family, friends and community was apparent to all and lasted a lifetime.
Gloria's parents, Alfonso DeMeo and Alessandra (Benavento) DeMeo came from Volturara, Italy. They came to Newburgh, New York in the 1920s, where both of them had family members . Alfonso worked at and retired from the Dupont plant in Newburgh. After his death, in 1958, Alessandra came to live with Gloria and Ralph and became an active and cherished member of their family.
Gloria had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a kind, loving person who loved to laugh and thought the best of everyone. She and Ralph have been the anchor for a growing family of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Linda (Henderson) Recio, and by her son, Ronald Henderson, and her grandchildren, Jason Recio, Ashley Recio Langston (Wes) Molly Wilkiinson Conetta (Jason), Tim Henderson (Shaina), Ben Henderson (Leah) and Elisabeth Henderson, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Gloria is predeceased by her beloved daughter Christine (Tina), by her parents, by her sister, Blanche, and by her brother. Giotto.
VISITATION: 5 to 7pm, MONDAY the 11th of March at Culleys Meadowwood on Timberlane.
CHURCH SERVICE: 10:00am TUESDAY the 12th of March at BLESSED SACRAMENT.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019