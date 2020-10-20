1/1
Gloria E. Dennis
Gloria E. Dennis

Greenville - Gloria Evangelista Macaiole Dennis, 60, of Greenville, FL passed in Madison on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in New Zion Cemetery, Greenville. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at New Zion M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Dennis family. A native of San Antonio Zambales, Philippines, Mrs. Dennis had lived in this area since 1991. She was a retail sales manager and a devout member of St. Paul de Vincent Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband, Timothy A. Dennis, Sr.; sons: Timothy A. Jr. and Terrence A. Dennis; brothers: Dennis (Celsa) and Wilfredo Macaoile; sisters: Genn Macaoile and Felicidad Ligsay; mother-in-law. Ethel Dennis; father-in-law, Curtis (Brenda) Dennis, Sr. and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Zion M.B. Church
OCT
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
New Zion Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
or

