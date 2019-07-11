Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Gloria Gardner Obituary
Gloria Gardner

Tallahassee, FL - Gloria Gilliam Gardner, 75, of Tallahassee, FL passed in Monticello, FL on Monday, July 8, 2019. Funeral services are 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950), with viewing-visitation prior to the service from 2-5 p.m. Mrs. Gardner was a 1961 graduate of the original Lincoln High School, where she had been Miss Sophomore. She attended Florida A&M University. Survivors include her children: Dr. Carla Gardner (Arthur) Jones and Carlos Jones; grandchildren, Alexandra and Troy; special cousins: Ann Roberts, Barrie Roberts Ashcroft and Bennie Osborne Mosely; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019
