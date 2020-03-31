|
|
Gloria Gregory Rosser
Tallahassee - Gloria Rosser, born Gloria Lynn Gregory, daughter of Welton and Sarah Gregory of Montgomery, Alabama passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Gloria was a truly amazing mother, sister, and wife. She earned a degree in Sociology from Huntington College in Montgomery, AL and took great pride in applying that knowledge during the 1960's in Alabama. Gloria later went back to college at Florida State University where she earned a Masters of Interior Design. She spent several years with Bass and Bass Interior Design before opening her own interior design business. She ran Gloria Rosser Interior Design (GRID) which specialized in residential, retail, office, and medical facility design for over 19yrs before retiring in 2009.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 56 years Foster Rosser, beloved daughter Zoee and Brandon Baker (son-in-law), sisters Dianne Gregory and Jan Thompson, nephews Jason Thompson and Jeff Thompson along with his wife Shelley MacLaren and their two children Harper and Rosalind.
We lose ourselves in the people we love. We find ourselves there, too. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020