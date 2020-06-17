Gloria Grizzle
Monetta - Monetta- Gloria Grizzle passed away on June 4, 2020 at her home in Monetta, South Carolina, where she resided for the last 18 years. Gloria was a child of the southeast, being born in Alabama and working in North Carolina and Florida before retiring to South Carolina. During her time in Tallahassee, Florida, she was a professor at the Reubin O'd Askew School of Public Administration and Policy at Florida State University. She specialized in teaching and research in public financial management and policy analysis and evaluation. She authored over 80 monographs, refereed articles, book chapter, and books. She taught in MPA and Ph.D. programs on local government management, public financial management, local government budget simulation, policy analysis and evaluation.
Gloria was an accomplished nature photographer, leaving thousands of photographs taken over her lifetime. After her retirement in 2002, she moved to Monetta, South Carolina to be closer to her sister, Gwen Power and her husband Walt Power. Gwen and Gloria became very active with the Ridge Spring Arts Association, with Gwen showing her paintings and Gloria her photographs. Gloria loved nature and all of its creatures, particularly birds.
Gloria was born on April 10, 1940 to Johnnie O'Rell Grizzle and Gladys Williams Grizzle. She is survived by her sister, Gwen Power. Gloria was pre-deceased by her parents and Gwen's husband, Walt Power.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Ridge Spring Arts Association or any nature conservancy or animal protection/rescue organization that you chose. Please remember Gwen in your prayers.
Memories and condolences maybe expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.