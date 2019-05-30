Services
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-5700
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
New Birth Church
2535 Shade Farm Road
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria J. Johnson Obituary
Gloria J. Johnson

Quincy, FL - Gloria Jean Jones Johnson, 56, of Quincy, FL, passed in Tallahassee on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at New Birth Church, 2535 Shade Farm Road, Quincy, with burial in St. Paul Cemetery, Gretna, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-6 p.m. Friday at Reed and Hall Mortuary, Quincy, FL 850-627-5700. Gloria was a home healthcare aide and church mother at Destiny Christian Church. Survivors include her husband, Ivory Lee Johnson; children, Erica and Marvin (Erika) Johnson; two grandchildren; mother, Betty Nixon; several siblings; other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now