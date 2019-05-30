|
Gloria J. Johnson
Quincy, FL - Gloria Jean Jones Johnson, 56, of Quincy, FL, passed in Tallahassee on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at New Birth Church, 2535 Shade Farm Road, Quincy, with burial in St. Paul Cemetery, Gretna, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-6 p.m. Friday at Reed and Hall Mortuary, Quincy, FL 850-627-5700. Gloria was a home healthcare aide and church mother at Destiny Christian Church. Survivors include her husband, Ivory Lee Johnson; children, Erica and Marvin (Erika) Johnson; two grandchildren; mother, Betty Nixon; several siblings; other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 30, 2019