BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Peter's Anglican Cathedral
Tallahassee - Gloria Joyce Tucker Mullins died peacefully at her home on June 26, 2019.

She was an elementary special education teacher. After leaving her teaching positions, she served as secretary and lead verger to the rector of Saint Peter's Anglican Cathedral in Tallahassee for sixteen years. She was highly involved in the worship programs at St. Peter's, particularly in her role of assisting the training of hundreds of young acolytes who loved and respected her and knew her as "Miss Gloria."

Gloria is survived by her husband Robert Mullins Sr., of over 45 years, stepson, Robert Mullins, Jr., stepdaughter Heather Fisher, four granddaughters and three sisters; Jane Temples, Sue Beard, and Lisa Melvin, and her Pekingese, William.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:00pm at Saint Peter's Anglican Cathedral. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice.

Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Mullins family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from July 12 to July 14, 2019
