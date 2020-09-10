Gloria Y. DixonTallahassee, FL - Gloria Yvonne Dixon, 59, of Tallahasse passed at home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Graveside services are 4:00 p.m. Saturday in Barrow Hill (Shady Grove # 1) Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday (Today) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Lithonia, GA, Gloria was a longtime Tallahassee resident. She had been a cake decorator at Publix. She was a member of Faith and Worship Center in Lloyd. Cherishing precious memories are her sons: Larico (Katronda) Dixon and Quashawn Dixon; grandchildren: Sedriana Hudson, Laricia Dixon and Jaden Tucker; sister, Kathy Dixon; brother, Anthony (Stacye) Hall and numerous other family and friends.