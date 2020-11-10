Glover AustinTallahassee, FL - Glover "Buddy" Austin, 82, of Tallahassee, FL, passed on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Floyd Chapel Cemetery. Viewing is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at Mt. Pisgah AME Church, Fairbanks Ferry Road, Tallahassee. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed, including social distancing and face masks. Mr. Austin was a talented fisherman, farmer and retired custodian with the Florida Dept. of Management Services. A former deacon at Hickory Hill P.B. Church, he was currently a Steward at Mt. Pisgah. He was predeceased by his wives, Bobby Floyd Austin and Queen Meeks Hayes Austin. Cherishing precious memories are his daughter, Andrea (Stanley) Brown; niece-caregiver, Amanda Herring; stepdaughters: Abigail (Lorenzo) Dickey and Bobbie Hubbert; sons: Glover Jr. (Mira) and Patrick (Linda) Austin and Ray (Shannon) Hayes; stepsons: Roosevelt, Rodgers, Oscar (Clarie), Leroy and John Hayes; sister, Georgianna Gay; brothers, Jacob and Jerry Austin; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.