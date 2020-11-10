1/1
Glover Austin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glover's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glover Austin

Tallahassee, FL - Glover "Buddy" Austin, 82, of Tallahassee, FL, passed on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Floyd Chapel Cemetery. Viewing is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at Mt. Pisgah AME Church, Fairbanks Ferry Road, Tallahassee. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed, including social distancing and face masks. Mr. Austin was a talented fisherman, farmer and retired custodian with the Florida Dept. of Management Services. A former deacon at Hickory Hill P.B. Church, he was currently a Steward at Mt. Pisgah. He was predeceased by his wives, Bobby Floyd Austin and Queen Meeks Hayes Austin. Cherishing precious memories are his daughter, Andrea (Stanley) Brown; niece-caregiver, Amanda Herring; stepdaughters: Abigail (Lorenzo) Dickey and Bobbie Hubbert; sons: Glover Jr. (Mira) and Patrick (Linda) Austin and Ray (Shannon) Hayes; stepsons: Roosevelt, Rodgers, Oscar (Clarie), Leroy and John Hayes; sister, Georgianna Gay; brothers, Jacob and Jerry Austin; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved