Gordon "Jerry" Gluesenkamp
Tallahassee - Gordon "Jerry" Gluesenkamp, age 75, passed away on February 29, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born in South Charleston, West Virginia to parents Gordon J. Gluesenkamp, Sr. and Demarius Dobson Gluesenkamp.
Jerry has lived in North Florida since childhood, in both Tallahassee and Saint Teresa. As a licensed contractor, entrepreneur, and investor specializing in real estate, he served many roles throughout his lifetime: President of Florida Home Builders of Tallahassee, board member of First South Bank (previously Andrew Jackson), advisory board member of Vineyard Capital Partners LLC and previous member of Tallahassee 100 Club. Jerry was an artisan craftsman and loved woodworking in his leisure time. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hosting his family and friends at his house in Saint Teresa. No matter what Jerry was doing at any given time he always had his beloved dogs, Mr. Blu and Waylon, happily by his side. He is remembered as an enthusiastic storyteller, a friend everyone was lucky to have, and the loving patriarch of his family.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Josephine Douglas Gluesenkamp; his sons, Ben Gluesenkamp and Jack Gluesenkamp; his grandchildren Emory Gluesenkamp and Bennett Gluesenkamp; his siblings Judith K. Gluesenkamp and Jon Mark Gluesenkamp; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins whom he loved dearly.
Memorial services will be held at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gluesenkamp Student Athlete Fund in care of Maclay School: 3737 North Meridian Rd. Tallahassee, Florida 32312.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020