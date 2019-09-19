|
Gordon Lee Burgin
Tallahassee - Gordon Lee Burgin, of Tallahassee, passed away on September 15, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born on April 20, 1933 in White Pine, Tennessee to Martin and Adelaide Bailey Burgin.
Before surrendering to God's call to the ministry in 1965, Gordon worked for American ENCA in White Pine, Tennessee, as well as Ferris Motor Company in Jefferson City, as well as Florida Gas Transmission in Perry, Florida.
Gordon was devoted to his faith, having attended Baptist Bible College in Graceville, Florida. He pastored Pisgah Baptist Church and Athena Baptist Church in Perry, Florida; as well as Haywood Cates Baptist Church in Tallahassee (15 years) as well as Jackson Bluff Community Church in Tallahassee (16 years.)
He also served as a chaplain for the Leon County Sheriff's Work Relief Program.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Kaye Burgin, as well as former wife, Marilyn Fox; his children, Rebecca Mullican (Roger) of Valdosta, Georgia; James Bailey Burgin (Stella) of Tallahassee and Judi Ward (Tim) of Crystal River, Florida. He is also survived by his step-children, Christy Sherrod (Richard) of Tampa, FL; Cindee Smith (Travis) of Monticello, FL and Bethany Pinorsky of Hugo, MN.
In addition, he is survived by eighteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; his sister, Anna Joyce Burgin Northern of Talbott, TN; a brother, John Carroll Burgin of Jefferson City, Tennessee and sister in law Barbara Burgin, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Adelaide, a grandson, James Bailey Burgin, Jr., brother E.J. Burgin, brother in law, Tommy Northern and a sister in law, Emily Dance Burgin.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00pm at Morningside Baptist Church, 1560 Pedrick Rd, Tallahassee. Services will begin at 2:00pm at Morningside Baptist Church.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019