1/
Gordon Walsh Jr.
1937 - 2020
Gordon Walsh, Jr.

Havana, Florida - Gordon Walsh, Jr. 83, of Havana, FL. passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00am Monday, November 30, 2020 at Concordia Baptist Church in Concord, FL. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00 until 4pm, November 29, 2020 at Faith Funeral Home in Havana, FL. Faith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)

Mr. Gordon Walsh was born February 27, 1937 in Quincy, FL. to the late J. Gordon Walsh, Sr, and Della T. Walsh. Gordon was a devoted Christian, family man and avid fisherman, he knew the river like the back of his hand. Gordon was very proud of his community and volunteered as often as he could.

He is survived by his wife Geneva D. Walsh; his children Wayne Patrick Walsh (wife Jan) of Jacksonville, FL, Cindy Lynn Clemons of Havana, FL and Gordon Henry Walsh (wife Tresann) of Tallahassee, FL; Four grandchildren; Garrett, Rachel, Nikki and Hunter and a great grandchild Grayson.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
