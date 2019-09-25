|
|
Grace G. Brock
Tallahassee - Grace Geraldine Godfrey Brock was reunited with her Lord on September 20, 2019. She was born on March 4, 1936 in Palatka, Florida where she lived until moving to Tallahassee in 1986. She is survived by daughter Roberta Bailey (Nick), son Bill (Cathy), son Russell (Michelle), sister Opie Gunter, sister Alta Renfrow and brother Gilbert Godfrey (Ellen),10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, David Brock and 7 siblings. Grace was a charter member of the Tallahassee Civic Chorale and member of Tallahassee Community Chorus and FSU Singers. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church. Visitation is 5-7 on Sept. 26th at Bevis Funeral Home, with services at First Baptist Church on Sept. 27th at 10AM and burial in Palatka. Contributions can be made in her honor to the music ministry at First Baptist Church, 108 West College Avenue, 32301.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019